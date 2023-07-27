Kid-ing with Kayla: Content creator Lauren Agans

Welcome to today’s episode of “ReelTok with Kayla,” where we have an exciting guest feature lined up – the talented content creator, Lauren Agans. As a devoted mother of four, Lauren’s mission is to bring joy and support to fellow moms through her unique blend of humor and fitness. Through her engaging content, she aims to make other moms feel understood and less isolated in their journey of motherhood.

Lauren’s creative prowess extends to writing, and she showcases her brilliance with her original “mom” twist on the beloved children’s book, “Goodnight Moon.” Get ready to be entertained and inspired as we delve into the world of laughter, fitness, and the heartwarming bond that connects mothers all around the globe.