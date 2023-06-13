Kid-ing with Kayla: Kid Escapes “Enclosure”

In this episode of “Kid-ing with Kayla,” Kayla takes her son Alan on a memorable expedition to the Indianapolis Zoo, resulting in an unforgettable adventure filled with laughter and an unexpected twist. As they immersed themselves in the wonders of the zoo, young Alan managed to escape his stroller, only to be discovered moments later. In a heartwarming video that’s sure to go viral, Allan let out a roaring delight, showcasing his playful spirit. This extraordinary mother-son outing exemplifies the spirit of “Kid-ing with Kayla,” inspiring families everywhere to embrace the unexpected moments that make life’s adventures so special. Cody Adams joins in with his own stories with his family at the zoo, too!