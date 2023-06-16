Kid-ing with Kayla: TBall Recap

On today’s report of “Kid-ing with Kayla,” the discussion revolves around youth sports and the unpredictable nature of a child’s first practice. Kayla Sullivan provides a recap of her four-year-old son’s T-ball practice, expressing gratitude that he was not the one shedding tears. Thoughts and prayers are extended to the embarrassed mother who nervously laughed while encouraging her child to participate. Kayla emphasizes that she did not force her son to join T-ball, as he expressed interest in it himself. Crying, chasing butterflies, playing with grass, and complaining about the heat or boredom are deemed normal behaviors for children in this age group. Kayla shares that her son took frequent water breaks, claiming to be extremely thirsty, but magically regained hydration when it was his turn to bat. She concludes by promising to keep the audience updated on her back’s condition after sitting on the bleachers for an hour.