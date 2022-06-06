Life.Style.Live!

Kids Tri for Kids hosts series of triathlon events, season’s first race happens this weekend

Kids Tri for Kids started in September of 2008 with one race and eighty kids. In 14 years, they have hosted 5 to 6 races per summer and have had over 8000 entries.

Mike Gastineau, KTFK spokesperson, board member and triathlete, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” along with Dom Brown, one of the triathlon’s regular participants. They share what kids and parents can expect from these events, how people can get involved, tips for kids new to triathlons and more.

The goal of these races is to build confidence and to teach kids ages 7 to 14 different fitness disciplines. To motivate them, those who participate in more than one race receive rewards, from a t-shirt to a trophy.

For more information, click here.