Killer Queen returns to Rock the USA in 2024!

One of the world’s best Queen tribute bands, Killer Queen, will be rocking the U.S. once more this year!

Led by singer Patrick Myers, who faithfully assumes the role of the legendary Freddie Mercury, Killer Queen promises an unforgettable experience.

For a taste of the magic that Killer Queen brings to the stage, check out this clip: Killer Queen Performance.

Soon, Killer Queen will be bringing the excitement of a Queen concert Stateside to both new and longtime fans!

06/28/2024: Richmond, VA @ Carpenter Theater Dominion

06/29/2024: Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts

07/01/2024: Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier

07/02/2024: Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall

07/03/2024: Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

07/05/2024: Anderson, IN @ Paramount Theatre

07/06/2024: Sylvania, OH @ Centennial Terrace

07/07/2024: Northfield, OH @ Live Nation Cleveland

07/09/2024: Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre

07/10/2024: Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

07/12/2024: Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

07/13/2024: Mount Carroll, IL @ The Rhythm Section

07/14/2024: Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion

07/16/2024: Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

07/18/2024: Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

07/19/2024: Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center

07/20/2024: Fargo, ND @ Fargo Theatre

07/23/2024: Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom

07/24/2024: Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

07/26/2024: St. Louis, MO @ River City Casino

07/27/2024: Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

07/28/2024: Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater

Mark your calendars and get ready to experience the magic of Killer Queen live!