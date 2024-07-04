Killer Queen returns to Rock the USA in 2024!
One of the world’s best Queen tribute bands, Killer Queen, will be rocking the U.S. once more this year!
Led by singer Patrick Myers, who faithfully assumes the role of the legendary Freddie Mercury, Killer Queen promises an unforgettable experience.
For a taste of the magic that Killer Queen brings to the stage, check out this clip: Killer Queen Performance.
Soon, Killer Queen will be bringing the excitement of a Queen concert Stateside to both new and longtime fans!
Summer U.S. Tour Dates:
- 06/28/2024: Richmond, VA @ Carpenter Theater Dominion
- 06/29/2024: Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts
- 07/01/2024: Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier
- 07/02/2024: Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall
- 07/03/2024: Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station
- 07/05/2024: Anderson, IN @ Paramount Theatre
- 07/06/2024: Sylvania, OH @ Centennial Terrace
- 07/07/2024: Northfield, OH @ Live Nation Cleveland
- 07/09/2024: Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre
- 07/10/2024: Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
- 07/12/2024: Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center
- 07/13/2024: Mount Carroll, IL @ The Rhythm Section
- 07/14/2024: Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion
- 07/16/2024: Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
- 07/18/2024: Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
- 07/19/2024: Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center
- 07/20/2024: Fargo, ND @ Fargo Theatre
- 07/23/2024: Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom
- 07/24/2024: Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
- 07/26/2024: St. Louis, MO @ River City Casino
- 07/27/2024: Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
- 07/28/2024: Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater
Mark your calendars and get ready to experience the magic of Killer Queen live!