Kimberly S. Hoffman: Inspiring Young Minds Through Storytelling

Kimberly S. Hoffman is a wonderful storyteller who inspires young minds to think deeply and transform their impossible dreams into achievable goals.

She creates unique and innovative programs that captivate audiences of all ages, from preschoolers to seniors, motivating them to think outside the box on various topics.

Kimberly lives in her hometown of Columbus, Indiana, and works at Cummins Inc. She is married and has two daughters, four stepchildren, and one grandchild.

In addition to her storytelling, she owns Queen Bee Designs, where she makes essential oil diffuser jewelry.

Her ninth book, No Matter What, I Love You, addresses questions children often have but don’t always ask out loud. The main question in this book is, “Will you still love me if I’m different?”

To learn more about Kimberly and her work, visit her blog at https://kimberlyhoffmanblog.wordpress.com/.