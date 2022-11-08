Life.Style.Live!

Kim’s Kakery Bakery & Cafe showcases holiday treats

Larry Foster, owner of Kim’s Kakery, Bakery and Café, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to showcase some of the sweet treats you can order to receive just in time to include in your holiday spread.

Kim’s Kakery, Bakery and Café has been in business since January 2010. It is an expanding small business founded on the moist cake, homemade buttercream, catering to customer needs and embodying vigilantly excellent customer service. The business square footage had doubled three times at its old location at 5401 Madison Avenue before moving to the current building across the street at 5452 Madison Avenue with a newly customized interior and café seating. Kim’s is the only full-service bakery in Indianapolis that does wedding cakes, fully custom cakes, breads, pastries and lunch full-time.

