King Bee & The Stingers release live performance album from The Slippery Noodle

King Bee & The Stingers, currently on tour, made a stop in Indianapolis ahead of their next show and shared details about their latest release, a live album recorded at The Slippery Noodle. “It’s so fun. It’s nerve-wracking because you can’t screw up that much,” said the band, noting the challenges of recording live but expressing pride in the final product.

The band, known for its dynamic live performances, often adjusts its lineup, sometimes performing as a five- or six-piece group. “We are a live band first and foremost, which is why I think this album is so cool,” they said, emphasizing how performing stripped-down versions of their songs changes the sound and feel of their music.

The live album captures the energy of the crowd, which the band believes enhances each track. “You just gotta go with what the crowd feels,” they said, noting that the audience’s response can change the dynamic of the performance. Some songs on the album feature sing-alongs, with the band’s lead vocalist acknowledging how fun it is to hear familiar voices from the audience.

Band members also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play alongside lead singer Sarah, describing her as one of the most talented vocalists they’ve performed with.

King Bee & The Stingers continue to tour and perform live, with their latest album available for fans to experience the excitement of their shows.