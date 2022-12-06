Life.Style.Live!

King & Country brings its ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas’ tour to Indianapolis next week

The multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning music duo King & Country has announced its “A Drummer Boy Christmas” tour which is coming to Indianapolis this winter.

Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone will be bringing their annual Christmas spectacle to audiences in arenas nationwide over 14 dates, performing hits from their Top 10 A Drummer Boy Christmas” album, as well as selections from their recently released Billboard Top 200 record, “What Are We Waiting For?”

Fans will have the chance to see the duo perform their No. 1 charting, world-renowned version of the holiday classic “Little Drummer Boy” as seen on ABC’s CMA Country Christmas, as well as their #1 hit single “For God Is With Us” and many more.

The Indianapolis show will happen at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 15.

Tickets are on sale now. For more about King & Country, click here.