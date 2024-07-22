King Of Comfort Heating and Cooling: Tips for keeping your HVAC system running

Mark Wilson, owner of King Of Comfort Heating and Cooling, talked with us about how to keep your HVAC system in good shape.

He also answered some common questions about cleaning ducts and maintaining your system. Here are the key points from our talk.

1. How to Keep Your System Running Well as Summer Ends

Mark gave some simple tips to keep your HVAC system working well:

Change Filters: Change your air filters every 1-3 months to keep the air flowing and reduce stress on your system.

Clear Outdoor Units: Remove any plants or debris around the outdoor unit to allow good airflow and stop it from overheating.

Check Thermostat: Make sure your thermostat is set to a reasonable temperature to avoid overworking your system.

2. Is It Too Late to Service or Replace Your System?

Mark said it’s never too late to service or replace your HVAC system. Regular maintenance can help your system last longer and work better. If your system is old or not working well, think about getting it serviced or replaced with a new, more efficient model.

3. Special Offers from King Of Comfort

King Of Comfort Heating and Cooling has special deals for services and installations to help homeowners keep their HVAC systems in good shape.

These specials can make it easier and cheaper to get the services you need. To find the latest deals, visit their website at kingofcomfort.com.

As summer ends, keeping your HVAC system in good condition is important for a comfortable home.

Regular maintenance, timely servicing, and considering a new system when needed can save you money and keep your system running well.

For expert advice and special deals, contact King Of Comfort Heating and Cooling.