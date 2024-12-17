Chef Amy Von Eiff shares top kitchen gadgets and food-related gifts for foodies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As the holidays approach, finding the perfect gift for the foodie in your life can be challenging. Chef Amy Von Eiff, executive chef and owner of A Cut Above Catering, shared some of this year’s hottest kitchen gadgets and food-related gifts.

One standout gift is the immersion blender. With plant-based cooking on the rise, this versatile tool helps easily blend soups, sauces and smoothies with minimal cleanup. Prices range from $40 to $65, making it a practical yet thoughtful option.

For a personalized touch, consider custom cutting boards, aprons or other kitchen gadgets. These items can be engraved with names or fun messages, adding a unique flair to any kitchen.

Chef Amy also suggests spice kits for adventurous cooks, featuring blends like “Taste of Morocco” or “Taste of Tuscany,” which make adding flavor to meals effortless.

DIY kits are also trending this year. From sourdough bread kits to homemade hot sauce sets, DIY gifts offer a hands-on experience that will keep on giving.

Finally, Chef Amy recommends gift certificates for cooking classes, allowing recipients to expand their culinary skills at their own pace.

12-17-24 Give the Gift of Cooking for Christmas pt. 2

In the second segment, Chef Amy gave “Life.Style.Live!” Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams a preview of her cooking classes by demonstrating how to make a cauliflower steak.

The real star of the dish was the homemade tikka masala sauce, made with fresh tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and a blend of Indian spices, including turmeric, cumin, and garam masala. Amy emphasized using fresh ingredients to bring out the best flavors.

Chef Amy’s tikka masala sauce (Photo: Emily Reuben/WISH)

She also shared a vegan trick—replacing traditional cream with cashew cream made by soaking raw cashews overnight and blending them into a smooth cream.

12-17-24 Give the Gift of Cooking for Christmas pt. 3

In the final segment, Chef Amy showed off the finished cauliflower steak with tikka masala sauce.

To learn more about A Cut Above Catering, visit acutabovecatering.com.