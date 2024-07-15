Kitchen Refresh: Create the kitchen of your dreams

Creating a dream kitchen can be an exciting project. Here are some simple steps to help guide you through refreshing your kitchen with a new design.

Begin by gathering inspirational pictures. Look through home design magazines, websites, and social media platforms like Pinterest.

Save images of kitchens that catch your eye. Pay attention to colors, layouts, and styles that you like. This will help you create a vision for your kitchen.

Emily Marion, a designer from Kitchen Refresh, joined us to share more information about how you can create your dream kitchen, and what makes Kitchen Refresh the best option to bring your kitchen to life.

Once you have a collection of inspirational pictures, start thinking about how you can incorporate those ideas into your kitchen. Think about how you use your kitchen. Do you need more counter space? Is the current layout efficient?

“I really enjoy when a client will come in with just one picture, and then I can build the kitchen around that,” Marion explained. “If they’re like ‘I have to have that in my kitchen,’ I can work with them and we can get it done to create their dream kitchen.

If you are helping someone else design their kitchen, it’s important to guide them through the process. Encourage them to start with inspirational pictures and think about their needs and preferences.

After you have a clear vision and plan, it’s time to bring your dream kitchen to life.

“We kind of just steer them in the right direction because when it is so many colors to pick from, it will be overwhelming, so whatever they have picked, I want it to all go together,” Marion continued.

Refreshing your kitchen with a new design can transform your space into a functional and beautiful area that you will love.

Start with inspiration, plan carefully, and enjoy the process of creating your dream kitchen. When you’re ready to start your project, Kitchen Refresh has you covered. Visit the Kitchen Refresh website today.