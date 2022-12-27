Life.Style.Live!

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya chefs prepare Vegetable Ramen, Chicken Karaage

Cindy Yeap and Lee Ramirez of Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare Vegetable Ramen and Chicken Karaage. Here’s more from them:

Our food is still prepared the same way as it is in Japan; utilizing a unique method of roasting bones before boiling, which is similar to the French style of making consommé. We were the first in the Japanese ramen industry to employ this method, which results in a rich, flavorful broth that is fragrant, and full of depth. We are devoted to replicating the incredible flavor of traditional Japanese ramen, and if equal substitutions or ingredients are not found within the US, we import the ingredients directly from Japan.

For more information, click here.