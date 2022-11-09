Life.Style.Live!

KJ Kitty Correspondent talks new book, ‘Raised by Cats’

“Raised by Cats: Behind the Mic and the Meows,” is a new book that’s currently a number one release on Amazon written by KJ McGlinn, Pet Pals TV Kitty Correspondent.

It was released on National Cat Day, October 29.

Personalized signed copies to benefit Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary are available on RaisedbyCats.com.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

KJ, Your Kitty Correspondent has dedicated her life to learning and teaching others how to create a deeper bond with and understanding of our cat companions. Her first word as a baby was “kitty” and her words in this memoir will encourage and inspire you to strengthen your own communication with your feline friend. KJ not only shares positive stories of cats on the nationally syndicated Pet Pals TV and KJ TODAY Show but also has a background as Reiki Master working specifically with feline energy and a long history of working in animal communication that makes this look at understanding cats a unique and eye-opening. KJ resides in Indianapolis with her husband and House of Cats which currently includes 7 rescues.