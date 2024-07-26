Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk launch fun dog challenges with Purina

Kyle Juszczyk, an All-Pro fullback, and his wife, Kristin Juszczyk, a fashion designer, have teamed up with Purina to introduce the “Purina for the Win” challenges.

These fun games encourage dog owners to bond with their pets through playful activities and share their experiences online.

The “Purina for the Win” challenges consist of four exciting games designed to showcase dogs’ skills and athletic abilities while rewarding them with tasty treats.

The first game, Beggin’ Shuffle, involves placing a Beggin’ Strip under one of two cups, shuffling them, and seeing if the dog can sniff out the treat. It’s a simple yet fun way to test a dog’s sense of smell.

The second challenge, Busy Minute, is all about tricks. Owners have one minute to show how many tricks their dog can perform for a Busy Bone reward. This game highlights the training and agility of the dog.

In the Beggin’ to Play Fetch challenge, dogs get to show off their best fetch skills. Owners throw a toy, and the dog retrieves it, earning a Beggin’ treat for their effort. It’s a classic game that every dog loves.

The final game, For the Win, involves creating an obstacle course. This course tests the dog’s athletic ability, with the ultimate reward being a Beggin’ Flavor Stix at the end. It’s a great way for dogs to burn off energy and have fun.

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk are excited to launch this campaign, which aims to bring dog owners and their pets closer together through playful interactions.

They encourage participants to share videos of their dogs completing the challenges on Instagram using the hashtag #purinaforthewin and tagging @purinatreats.

By doing so, owners can not only show off their pets’ talents but also enter for a chance to win various prizes through the Purina for the Win sweepstakes.

The Juszczyks believe these challenges will create memorable moments between dogs and their owners. Their partnership with Purina is all about celebrating the joy and fun that pets bring into our lives.

For more information and to join the fun, visit the Purina website or follow them on Instagram.