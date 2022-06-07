Life.Style.Live!

L.D. Smith Plumbing owner shares tips to protect your plumbing this summer

The summer countdown is on! That means cookouts, picnics and lots of gatherings in the backyard. It also means some of the plumbing in your home will get used more than normal.

Lance Smith, owner of L.D. Smith Plumbing, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” with a few quick tips to protect your plumbing this summer.

Planning a vacation? Find the location of your water shutoff

Also known as the main water valve can help you rest a little easier when away from home. It turns off the water in your entire home. Turning off the main water supply protects your property if there is a plumbing failure while you are on vacation. You cannot predict when a pipe will burst – and it is not unusual for homeowners to return home to discover significant damage from an unexpected plumbing emergency. Look for your main water valve in your basement or outside close to your property.

Know the dos and don’ts of your garbage disposal

Large gatherings are popular in summer, which makes the garbage disposal a convenient appliance to dump leftover food. Be aware that some foods do not dissolve well in your pipes and can clog your drain. Foods to avoid tossing in the garbage disposal are: Eggshells, grease, oils, and fats. Foods that work well in your garbage disposal are: Cooked meats, ice, veggie and fruit scraps.

Lower the temperature on your water heater

It’s summer. You want hot water, not HOT HOT water. Lowering the temperature in summer could reduce your energy bill. The thermostat on a gas water heater is usually on the front. Changing the temperature on an electric water heater will require a professional plumber to adjust.

Inspect your washer hoses for cracks

Make sure your washer is prepared for the massive amount of laundry this summer. Washer hoses lasts for less than five years. Pull the washer away from the wall and check the hoses. Replace those that appear cracked. Lance recommends stainless steel washer hoses. Lance will show recommended washer hose.

L.D. Smith Plumbing Protection Plan

Avoid plumbing problems this summer and all year with the L.D. Smith Plumbing Protection Plan. It is only $89 and covers a plumbing inspection — which includes washer hoses, priority scheduling for emergencies, discounted plumbing services and much more.

For more information, click here.