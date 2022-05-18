Life.Style.Live!

‘Lady Bits’ improv, sketch, comedy show features all female performers

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

The comedy show that celebrates women and features an all female line-up is back! From stand-up to sketch to improv, these ladies do it all.

Two of the 12 members of “Lady Bits,” Callie Burk-Hartz and Kelsey Van Voorst joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to give a preview of what you can expect at the show. They also says it’s not a “female comedy show,” but a comedy show that is all female performers.   

The next “Lady Bits” show is happening on May 20 and 21 at IndyFringe, Not a “female comedy show” but a comedy show that is all female performers.   

Don’t miss this energetic comedy show conceived by Callie Burke-Hartz and including other notable Fringe regulars like Tracy Herring, Kelsey VanVoorst, and Meg McLain. It’s produced by emerging theatre group, Betty Rage Productions, which focuses on work that features and elevates the voices of women. 

For more information and tickets, visit:

Indyfringe.org

BettyRagePromductions.com 

