Life.Style.Live!

Las Tortugas Food Truck & Catering serves authentic Mexican food

Las Tortugas Food Truck & Catering is a family-owned and run mobile food restaurant with the goal of serving the people of Indianapolis.

Co-owners, Luis Alejandro Ramirez and Luis Arturo Ramirez, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a taste of their authentic Mexican food.

Find Las Tortugas Food Truck & Catering at festivals or have them cater your next party!

For more from them visit:

Facebook.com/LasTortugasIndy

Twitter.com/LasTortugasIndy