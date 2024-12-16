Still scrambling for gift ideas? Shopping Expert shares four hot items still available before the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The shopping season is winding down, but many people are already scrambling to find those last-minute gifts. But don’t worry, you’re not alone! According to the National Retail Federation, 53% of people will wait until Super Saturday (the Saturday before Christmas) to do their holiday shopping! Award-winning Journalist and Shopping Expert Claudia Lombana shares four hot gifts that are still available to grab before the holidays.

“Sonic X Shadow Generations“: For video game fans, “Sonic X Shadow Generations” is a great option. This new game combines classic and modern “Sonic” with both 2D and 3D levels. It’s available on various platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and priced under $50.

Rosetta Stone Lifetime Membership: A unique gift option is the Rosetta Stone Lifetime Unlimited Membership, which provides access to all 25 languages they offer. It’s on sale for 50% off, priced at $199, and is a thoughtful gift for anyone wanting to learn a new language.

Massage Envy Gift Card: A Massage Envy Gift Card can be a great option for an easy but thoughtful stocking stuffer. Massage Envy offers a variety of services, such as massages, facials and stretching sessions. Plus, if you buy $100 in gift cards, you get a free $20 promo card for yourself between now and Dec. 31.

GE Sync Indoor Smart Plug: The GE Sync Indoor Smart Plug is a genius solution for those looking to upgrade their holiday decor. It allows you to control lights, trees and decorations with your voice or phone, and it’s available on Amazon for under $20.

For more great shopping ideas, visit tipsontv.com.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY TIPSONTV.COM.