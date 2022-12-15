Life.Style.Live!

Latin musician Pavel Polanco-Safadit prepares Carne Asada

Pavel Polanco-Safadit Pavel Polanco-Safadit is an international Jazz and Latin musician who grew up in the Dominican Republic.

He joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare Carne Asada and discuss his latest trip to Mexico City.

Carne Asada

Ingredients:

4 tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1 dry ancho chile, stemmed and seeded (or 1 tablespoon ancho powder)

2 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 c. cilantro leaves

1 small lime, peeled

1 tbsp. Mexican oregano

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. agave

1 lb. skirt steak

For more from Pavel, follow him here.