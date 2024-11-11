Su Casa celebrates diversity with live music, cultural performances

A Night of Music, Dance, and Giving Back

The unforgettable evening will be hosted at The Commons on Nov. 15, 2024, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., offering a blend of live entertainment, delectable dining, and vibrant cultural performances. This event promises to be the highlight of the year for anyone looking to enjoy a night out while supporting the Latino community.

Ashley Caceres, director of Su Casa Indiana and Diversity Gala planning team member Joseph Donlin visited to talk about the lively evening. Kicking off with a stellar live performance by Pavel & Direct Contact, delivering a mix of soulful melodies and high-energy tunes. As the night progresses, get ready for a dynamic set by DJ GiL Colombia, spinning a fusion of Latin beats that will keep you on your feet all night long.

In addition to the music, the event will feature a professional Bachata and Salsa dance performance, showcasing some of the best Latin dance talent in the region. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or simply a fan of rhythm, it’s an experience you won’t want to miss.

No evening would be complete without a mouthwatering meal, and the Fresh Fork catering team has created a three-course plated dinner that promises to satisfy all tastes.

The event will also feature a welcome drink (while supplies last) to get the night started, followed by a cash bar offering a variety of cocktails, wines, and non-alcoholic options throughout the evening. Raise a glass and toast to a great cause, as proceeds from the event will benefit local Latino communities.

This event is not only an opportunity for a fun night out, but it’s also a chance to make a difference. The proceeds will directly benefit initiatives supporting the Latino community, so your attendance will have a meaningful impact.