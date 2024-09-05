Latino organization plans celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month

The Indiana Latino Institute (ILI) is preparing to host the third annual “Our Light, Nuestra Luz” celebration, to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.

This free event will take place on Saturday, September 7th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Monument Circle in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This celebration aims to honor the culture and contributions of the Latino community in Indiana. There will be fireworks, live cultural performances, Latin food trucks, and family-friendly activities. There will also be a dance and costume contest!

Marlene Dotson, CEO and President of ILI, and Mario Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority and an ILI board member, joined us to share more information about the event. They discussed the significance of this celebration in bringing the community together and how it has evolved since its first event in 2022.

They also discussed the rapid growth of the Latino population in Indiana and how ILI addresses the challenges this presents. From education and leadership development to workforce preparedness, ILI is dedicated to advancing the success of the Latino community.

Whether you’re a local resident or visiting from out of town, “Our Light, Nuestra Luz” is an open invitation to experience the beauty of Latino culture and celebrate the diversity that makes Indiana unique.