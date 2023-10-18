Laughter heals: Nurse Blake’s comedy tour comes to Clowes Memorial Hall

Get ready for a dose of laughter and healing as Nurse Blake, the comedian with a heart of gold and a stethoscope to match, takes center stage at Clowes Memorial Hall on Sunday, October 22.

Known as “a genuine phenomenon” by The New York Times, Nurse Blake’s journey from the trauma center to the comedy stage is nothing short of extraordinary.

With a social media following of nearly 4 million, Nurse Blake has taken the internet by storm with his viral videos and sold-out comedy tours that blend real-life nursing experiences with humor.

His 100-city Shock Advised Comedy Tour is the follow-up to the 2022 PTO Comedy Tour, which sold out every venue due to popular demand.

Blake’s lighthearted videos have connected with healthcare workers worldwide, and he uses his platform to advocate for his fellow nurses.

Don’t miss this unique and hilarious comedy event that proves laughter truly is the best medicine!