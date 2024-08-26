LCS Heating and Cooling: How to ensure quality installations

Renee Lucas, Co-Owner of LCS Heating and Cooling, joined us to talk about important tips with your HVAC system.

She explained that while picking a good HVAC brand is important, how it is installed matters even more.

Poor installation could mean that you have lousy heat or poor cooling, higher bills, and a host of other repair issues down the line.

Renee also covered the fact that your HVAC system needs to be sized properly for your home.

When it is too big or too small, it creates imbalances in the temperature and also wears out faster.

She shared that it’s very important to have HVAC professionals work with contractors on the installation.

She added that if your system is over 10-15 years old and needs constant repairs, then it would be time to replace it.

You can find more information at the LCS Heating and Cooling website: LCSheatingandcooling.com.