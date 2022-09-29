Life.Style.Live!

‘Leaders & Legends’ podcast features interview with NFL Hall of Famer Larry Csonka

There are a lot of great podcasts available on WISH-TV’s All Indiana Podcast Network, and one of the best is the “Leaders & Legends” Podcast hosted by Robert Vane who is also the president of Veteran Strategies Incorporated.

His podcast features some of Indiana’s most fascinating men and women whose impact has shaped both the state and communities.

Vane joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss his past notable interviews and his most recent interview with ” Larry Csonka, two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl VIII MVP and author of “Head On: A Memoir.”

The “Leaders and Legends” podcast was launched in February 2019, and so far, Vane has done 184 podcast interviews with guests such as Mitch Daniels, Jim Shella, David Barras, Eric Holcomb, Susan Brooks, Jim Morris, Maggie Lewis and many others.

To listen to the “Leaders & Legends” podcast, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE LEADERS & LEGENDS PODCAST.