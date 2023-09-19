‘Leading Ladies’ organization empowering young girls to know their worth

Leading Ladies, Inc. is a beacon of hope in the Indianapolis community, dedicated to empowering young girls and fostering their growth into strong, confident women.

Founded and led by La Tonya Brown, this remarkable nonprofit organization has touched the lives of more than 400 young ladies in the area.

With their highly anticipated gala scheduled for September 29th, Leading Ladies will not only shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of their young proteges but also extend a heartfelt tribute to the community members who have played a pivotal role in enriching the lives of these budding leaders.

Through their mentoring program, Leading Ladies offers a safe space for bi-weekly to monthly discussions, addressing vital topics like self-esteem, conflict resolution, career development, and goal-setting.

Their holistic approach is centered on nurturing character, leadership, education, life skills, and financial empowerment, while also encouraging community engagement and service.

Leading Ladies is not just an organization; it’s a force for positive change in the lives of young girls, helping them make healthier choices in school, at home, and within their community.