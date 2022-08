Life.Style.Live!

Learn the secrets to quick, tasty meals

As a new school year begins, busy families can save time by planning tasty meals ahead of time.

Jessica Formicola, recipe developer & founder of SavoryExperiments.com, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to help with easy meals and snack solutions.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SAVE A LOT, OUTSHINE, CKE RESTAURANTS.