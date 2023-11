Learning about lemurs with Silly Safaris

Have you ever had the opportunity to hold a lemur?

Well, this morning on Life.Style.Live!, we had the chance to!

Silly Safaris consistently leaves us in awe with the variety of animals they introduce to our studio.

Today, we delved into the world of lemurs, exploring their habitats and uncovering what sets them apart from other creatures.

