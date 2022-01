Life.Style.Live!

Legendary cabaret singer Marilyn Maye to perform at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael

Marilyn Maye is a highly praised singer, actress, director and musical treasure, and you can see her live at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael this weekend!

The legend herself, Marilyn Maye, joined us today ahead of her performance to share what you can expect.

You can see her two extraordinary performances from the award-winning singer on Friday, January 28 and Saturday, January 29.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and showtime is at 7:30 p.m.

For more information visit, feinsteinshc.com.