Leisure Hour: Rising stars in the emo rock scene

Formed in 2022, Leisure Hour has quickly made a name for themselves in the DIY music scene. The band, featuring Isaiah Neal on guitar and vocals, Grace Dudas on bass and vocals, and Raegan Gordon on drums, has been touring the country, sharing their unique sound with fans.

Leisure Hour’s debut record, The Sunny Side, has been gaining attention, and the band is eager to keep the momentum going. Their mix of powerful lyrics and energetic performances has captured the hearts of many.

Indianapolis fans have a chance to see Leisure Hour live on October 29th at the Healer. It’s an event you won’t want to miss if you’re into authentic, raw Emo Rock.

For more information and updates, you can follow Leisure Hour on their website and social media.

Catch them on tour and experience the rise of Leisure Hour!