Life.Style.Live!

Lemonade stand to raise money for survivors of domestic violence

Coburn Place is hosting a lemonade stand to raise money for child and adult survivors of domestic violence.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at two locations. One stand will be held at 604 E. 38th St. and the other at Christ Church Cathedral on Monument Circle.

Julie Henson, Coburn Place vice president of development, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share the organization’s mission, what you can expect from this in-person and virtual event and the variety of ways you can support their cause.

Attendees will be able to enjoy fresh lemonade, along with live music, food trucks, and local vendors.

Coburn Place’s mission is to offer compassionate support and safe housing choices for survivors of domestic violence and their children.

200 children participated in the Coburn Place children’s program last year. The organization offers services for children of domestic violence survivors including, summer camp (which is happening now), art classes, support groups, individual therapy, STEM activities and tutoring.

You can support their mission virtually by donating to the lemonade stand online here, now through July 15. All money raised is used for the kids for back-to-school shoes, supplies, uniforms and etc.

There will also be a Spiked Lemonade Stand fundraiser for grown-ups that raises money for physical and mental wellness for survivors in the Coburn Place program. This is happening on Friday, July 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hotel Tango in Fletcher Place. Lemonade-inspired cocktails and mocktails will be served, and there will be live music, food trucks, vendors and a 50/50 raffle.

For more information click here and visit @coburnplace on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.