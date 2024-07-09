Leon A. Jackson leads ‘Diversity In Leadership Program’ to success

Empowering tomorrow’s leaders today: Dr. Leon A. Jackson, founder and CEO of The Diversity in Leadership Program, transforms potential into success through strategic education partnerships and groundbreaking career advancements.

Leon A. Jackson, PhD, is the founder and CEO of the Diversity in Leadership Program, an initiative aimed at advancing high-potential talent through strategic partnerships with higher education institutions.

Jackson is also a proud father of Leon Jackson II and Kamran Jackson. He joined us on the show to discuss the success of the Diversity in Leadership Program, the ideal candidates for the program, and what sets it apart from other initiatives in Indianapolis and nationwide.

The Diversity in Leadership Program has made significant strides in its mission. Partner schools have seen a 30% increase in enrollment and a 75% rise in representation.

Impressively, 63% of program graduates go on to pursue further education, securing over $8.5 million in scholarships.

Career advancement is another key benefit of the program. Since its inception, 84% of participants have been promoted, with 18 reaching executive positions and eight becoming CEOs.

“Essentially, the program is intended to help grow the next generation of executive-level leaders,” Jackson explained. “What we have to do is help that talent understand what the opportunities are, and grow into those opportunities.”

The program began in Indiana in 2021, including partnerships with Butler University, Indiana University, the University of Notre Dame, and Washington University in St. Louis.

In August 2023, the first Ohio cohort launched in collaboration with The Ohio State University and Xavier University. Upcoming cohorts in Chicago and the South are set to start next month.

“What we’ve been able to do is help high potential aspiring leaders step into their greatness within their respective organizations and show what they’re capable of through our program,” Jackson continued.

Dr. Jackson previously served as Chancellor of Marian University’s St. Joseph’s College from 2020 to November 2023. During his tenure, he increased enrollment by over 1,200% and raised more than $4.5 million in scholarships and student support.

Dr. Jackson holds a PhD in workforce development and organizational leadership from the University of Nevada–Las Vegas, where he also earned a master’s degree in workplace learning and performance.

Additionally, he has an Executive MBA from the University of Notre Dame and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Indiana State University.

For more information about The Diversity in Leadership Program, visit their website.