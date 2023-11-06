Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Lessons from a 100-year-old WWII Veteran

Lessons from a 100 year old WWII Veteran

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Join us for an inspiring conversation with Karen Mangia, keynote speaker, and author of the newly released book, “Sundays With Salvator: 52 Recipes to Cultivate Conversation, Connection, and Community.”

Karen joined us to share the heartwarming stories and wisdom she gathered from her 100-year-old WWII Veteran grandfather, Salvator, and how they influenced her book’s message of fostering meaningful connections and finding contentment in the present moment.

Discover the secret ingredient to “enough” and learn how simple recipes and conversation sparks can nourish your soul and build a stronger sense of community.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the profound lessons and recipes that inspire you to cultivate deeper connections in your own life.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Famed Pianist Jim Brickman teams...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indianapolis Opera presents ‘Carmen’
Life.Style.Live! /
Why it’s important to play...
Life.Style.Live! /
Singer/Songwriter Connor McLaren performs ahead...
Life.Style.Live! /
American Dairy Association will give...
Life.Style.Live! /
The benefits of pet therapy...
Life.Style.Live! /
Patty’s Picks: Exploring the relationships...
Life.Style.Live! /
Zaxby’s opens new location in...
Life.Style.Live! /