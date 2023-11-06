Lessons from a 100-year-old WWII Veteran

Join us for an inspiring conversation with Karen Mangia, keynote speaker, and author of the newly released book, “Sundays With Salvator: 52 Recipes to Cultivate Conversation, Connection, and Community.”

Karen joined us to share the heartwarming stories and wisdom she gathered from her 100-year-old WWII Veteran grandfather, Salvator, and how they influenced her book’s message of fostering meaningful connections and finding contentment in the present moment.

Discover the secret ingredient to “enough” and learn how simple recipes and conversation sparks can nourish your soul and build a stronger sense of community.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the profound lessons and recipes that inspire you to cultivate deeper connections in your own life.