Life.Style.Live!

‘Life.Style.Live!’ begins airing in Louisville, southern Indiana on WMYO

WISH-TV is expanding its statewide presence and even airing as far as Louisville, Kentucky and southern Indiana now!

This is after an agreement was made to broadcast WISH-TV’s local programming on WMYO-TV.

The addition will bring WISH-TV’s content to an additional 1,627,000 people.

David Smith, owner of Aircom Media and WMYO-TV Louisville, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about the exciting news.

