‘Life.Style.Live!’ host Amber Hankins reveals gender of new baby

The results are in, and the news is out as “Life.Style.Live!” host Amber Hankins has officially revealed the gender of her new baby! Watch the below to find out what it is.

This will be Amber’s third child as she currently has a 9-year-old daughter named Avery and a 4-year-old son named Ledger.

Amber officially announced her pregnancy back in July.

