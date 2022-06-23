Life.Style.Live!

‘Life.Style.Live!’ host George Mallet prepares his ‘famous’ Enchilada Casserole

George’s Enchilada Casserole is a simple dish that assuredly falls under the definition of comfort food.

Ingredients:

1lb Beef

Diced Garlic

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Canned Enchilada Sauce

Corn Tortillas

Shredded Cheese

Taco Seasoning

Sour Cream

Whiskey (optional)

Tortilla Chips

Directions:

Brown about 1lb of ground beef after sautéing diced garlic in an iron skillet coated with extra virgin olive oil.

Then add canned enchilada sauce to the meat and some taco seasoning (maybe some whiskey too).

Pour the mixture of enchilada sauce, meat and seasoning into a Pyrex casserole dish as one thick layer.

Put a layer of corn tortillas on the meat and enchilada sauce mixture.

Coat that layer of tortillas with a second layer of meat and enchilada sauce.

Add one more layer of corn tortillas.

Put a pound of shredded cheese on top of the whole dish.

Put the dish in the oven (preheated to 425 degrees) for thirty minutes.

Remove the casserole from the oven and cool for a few minutes.

Cut into squares and serve with a dollop of sour cream atop.

Enjoy with a side of tortilla chips.