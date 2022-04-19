Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ April 19, 2022

You can find more from all of today’s “Life.Style.Live!” guests at the links below:
Patty Spitler – Breast Cancer Battle
Mutt Cup Cocktail Competition
face.salsalabs.org/2022muttcup/index.html
Carmel Symphony Orchestra
Indy CD & Vinyl
HGTV Carter Oosterhouse
Food Network Magazine The Recipe-A-Day Kids Cookbook: 365 Fun, Easy Treats
amazon.com/Food-Network-Magazine-Recipe-Cookbook/dp/1950785912/?pf_rd_r=B5XGRAR2EFT9WE5EWPTE&pf_rd_p=965bc42b-5bf3-4d90-a8de-56a4d72792cb&pd_rd_r=315a501f-f6af-4042-b8e1-223dc188f784&pd_rd_w=9Epg0&pd_rd_wg=2rYQM&ref_=pd_gw_ci_mcx_mi