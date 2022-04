Life.Style.Live!

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ April 8, 2022

You can find more from all of today’s “Life.Style.Live!” guests at the links below:

Cretia Cakes

https://cretiacakes.com

Indiana Canine Assistant Network ICAN

https://www.icandog.org/home

Libada Dance Company

https://artsforlawrence.org

Living Room Theaters

https://ind.livingroomtheaters.com/nowplaying

Indiana Authors Tour

https://www.indianaauthorsawards.org/homecoming

Naptown Roller Derby

https://www.naptownrollerderby.com