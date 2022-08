Life.Style.Live!

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ August 23, 2022

You can find more from all of today’s “Life.Style.Live!” guests at the links below:

Clean School Bus Rides

BetterOurBuses.com

Osteria by Fabio Viviani

osteriacarmel.com

fabioviviani.com

Indy Greekfest 2022

IndyGreekFest.org

The Indy Dog Whisperer – Nathan Lowe

TheIndyDogWhisperer.com

Facebook.com/TheIndyDogWhisperer

Eric Medlen Memorial Charity Golf Tournament to benefit Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

ericmedlenmemorial.com

Kid-ing with Kayla

wishtv.com/kid-ing-with-kayla