Life Style Live “Hot Links”- August 8, 2023

by: Sam Robinson
You can find more from all of today’s “Life.Style.Live!” guests at the links below:

PETIE CHOU BISTRO 

https://www.petitechoubistro.com/

HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP

https://hensleylegal.com/?keyword=hensley%20legal%20group&campaign=1001219670&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzIyc_IzLgAMVfPjjBx3HewfgEAAYASAAEgIJJvD_BwE

SOT – INDIANA STATE FAIR (Land of Legends) 

https://www.indianastatefair.com/p/state-fair/entertainment/celebrating-basketball

SOT – Harry Allen coming to Feinstein’s

https://www.feinsteinshc.com/events/carmel/carmel-jazz-fest-harry-allen-w-rossano-sportiello

INTERNATIONAL CAT DAY

rockthecatbox.com

SOUTH DAKOTA VACATION 

www.TravelSouthDakota.com

