Life.Style.Live!

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ February 1, 2022

“Love Bubble” – A Special Affair

aspecialaffair.com

The Indy Dog Whisperer – Nathan Lowe

TheIndyDogWhisperer.com

Groundhog Day Celebration – Main Street of Hope

facebook.com/Main-Street-of-HOPE-547436892099820

We Try It – Makeup from Cosmetic Counter

mycosmeticcounter.com

February Heart Health Month

TipsonTV.com

Chicken Salad Chick

chickensaladchick.com