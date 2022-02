Life.Style.Live!

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ February 23, 2022

You can find more from all of today’s “Life.Style.Live!” guests at the links below:

Cornerstone Construction Group

cornerstone-constructiongroup.com

Peppa Pig Theme Park

peppapigthemepark.com/florida

Chef Amy – A Cut Above Catering – Farm To Table Class on 4/21/22

eventbrite.com/e/fresh-farm-to-table-instructional-cooking-class-tickets-169525163327?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb

Laura McLinn and her son Jordan – Duchenne muscular dystrophy

teamjordan.org

Lorea Turner – singer

facebook.com/LoreaTurnerMusic

Brunch & Bouquets – fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana

rmhccin.org/event/bb22/