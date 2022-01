Life.Style.Live!

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ January 14, 2022

You can find more from all of today’s “Life.Style.Live!” guests at the links below:

Joella’s Hot Chicken

joellas.com

Tom Dock- Noah’s Animal Hospitals

NoahsHospitals.com

Leonard Maltin book – Starstruck – My Unlikely Road to Hollywood

amazon.com/Starstruck-My-Unlikely-Road-Hollywood/dp/1735273813

InCycle Indy

incycleindy.com

National Use Your Gift Card Day – January 15

useyourgiftcard.com.