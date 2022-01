Life.Style.Live!

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ January 24, 2022

You can find more from all of today’s “Life.Style.Live!” guests at the links below:

RICHMOND MELTDOWN WINTER ICE FESTIVAL

richmondmeltdown.com

RADFORD’S MEAT MARKET & DELI

radfordsmeat.com

INDIANAPOLIS HOME SHOW

Promo Code: WISH-TV for $4 off tickets

indianapolishomeshow.mpetickets.com/?disc=WISHTV

ROCK GARAGE MUSIC

rockgaragemusic.com

PROM TRENDS – Sophia’s Bridal and Tux

sophiasbridalandtux.com