Life.Style.Live!

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ January 28, 2022

You can find more from all of today’s “Life.Style.Live!” guests at the links below:

Indianapolis Home Show

Promo Code: WISHTV for $4 off tickets

indianapolishomeshow.mpetickets.com/?disc=WISHTV

Yamallama Delicatessen

yamallamadeli.com

Mike G & Daniel’s Vineyard

wheresmikeg.com & danielsvineyard.com

Adopt Franky – Fur-ever Friends from Hensley Legal Group and IndyHumane

hensleylegal.com/fur-ever-friends

Marilyn Maye – Cabaret Singer performing at Feinstein’s in Carmel

feinsteinshc.com

Big Game Entertaining with Ovie Mughelli – Former All-Pro Fullback

TipsonTV.com

Two Chicks District Co.

twochicksdistrictco.com