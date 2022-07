Life.Style.Live!

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ July 29, 2022

A view of the Indiana State Fairgrounds on July 28, 2022, a day before the start of the annual fair. (WISH Photo)

You can find more from all of today’s “Life.Style.Live!” guests at the links below:

Indiana State Fair

Chicken Salad Chick

Hensley Legal Group

Disney