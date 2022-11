Life.Style.Live!

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ November 2, 2022

You can find more from all of today’s “Life.Style.Live!” guests at the links below:

Fall Fest and Slamming Rhymes Challenge

indypl.org/programs-events/fall-fest

Downtown Franklin Holiday Open House

festivalcountryindiana.com

Indy Winter Farmers Market

indywinterfarmersmarket.org

Cracker Barrel Holiday Ideas

CrackerBarrel.com