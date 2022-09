Life.Style.Live!

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ September 29, 2022

You can find more from all of today’s “Life.Style.Live!” guests at the links below:

Once Upon A Party

onceuponapartyindy.com

Marsha’s Specialty Desserts

MarshasSpecialtyDesserts.com

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

alz.org/indiana

Hispanic Heritage Month – Carmel Symphony

CarmelSymphony.org

Leaders and Legends – All Indiana Podcast Network

wishtv.com/podcasts