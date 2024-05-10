Life. Style. Live! takes a swing at the DryveBox

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The game of golf is reaching a new audience. Venues such as Top Golf and Five Iron have made the game more accessible to more people.

That’s the hope for the DryveBox as well. It is a traveling golf simulator.

The DryveBox was designed with new golfers and fanatics in mind, developed with top-of-the-line technology and available for use indoors or outside.

Life. Style. Live! host, Cody Adams, got to experience the DryveBox when they parked their traveling golf simulator in the parking lot.

In real time the ball is hit into a projector screen and sensors judge how far you are hitting the ball, how straight, even at what speed the ball is traveling.

DryveBox has partnered with Indiana Golf to take the simulator on the road in 2024.

Next, it will be traveling down to the PGA Championship to give even more people a chance to try the simulator.

Paxton Manns is with Indiana Golf, she says the simulator is a great way to continue spreading the sport to the masses.

Ali Beam is with DryveBox, she says they see DryveBox as a companion to golf training and not a replacement for playing the sport outdoors on a golf course.

They will be taking the simulator to several different events throughout the rest of the year, so be sure to check it out if you get the chance.

More about Indiana Golf

Indiana Golf serves as the headquarters for five nonprofit golf organizations including the Indiana Golf Association (IGA), which is the governing body of amateur golf in Indiana; the Indiana Women’s Golf Association (IWGA), serving women golfers with tournaments for all skill levels; the Indiana Section PGA, which provides membership and employment services to PGA Members and Associates; Indiana Golf Course Superintendents Association (IGCSA), providing education and networking opportunities for members, scholarships for future professionals, and supporting industry research; and the Indiana Golf Foundation (IGF) whose focus is on junior golf related programs including the First Tee-Indiana, which is a national youth development organization.