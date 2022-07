Life.Style.Live!

‘Life.Style.Live!’ Trivia Tuesday: Cow Appreciation Day Edition

Today’s Trivia Tuesday theme is Cow Appreciation Day!

The trivia questions the hosts answered are listed below. Watch along and see if you guess correctly.

Which one of these is NOT a Cow Appreciation Day tradition?

All cows _________ (multiple choice, watch video for options).

Cows are not able to _______ (multiple choice, watch video for options).

Which one of these is true about a cow’s senses?

Which is true about a cow’s stomach?